Russia, US Have Different Approaches to Security Issues, But Agreement Possible - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia and the United States have fundamental differences in their approaches to security issues, but this should not prevent them from negotiating and looking for acceptable solutions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we have big differences in our basic approaches (to security guarantees), Russia and the United States in some aspects have opposing views on what should be done. This does not mean that on other aspects there can be no basis for future exchanges and, possibly, progress. But from our point of view, all this will be possible only if a solution is found on legal guarantees for security, for the further non-expansion of NATO and on other key issues," Ryabkov said after security talks with the US in Geneva.