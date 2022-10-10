UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Have No Contacts On Possible Negotiations On Ukraine - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The United States has not reached out to Russia on possible negotiations on Ukraine, this initiative is hardly possible after Kiev's legislative refusal to hold them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said over the weekend that the way out of the current situation in Ukraine has to be found through peace negotiations.

"There were no contacts (between Washington and Moscow) on this matter. And then, perhaps, this (Kirby's statement) can hardly be called an initiative. And then, you know that there is a codified decision of the Ukrainian side ... to refuse any negotiations," Peskov told reporters.

