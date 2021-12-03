Russia, US Have No Draft on Restoration of Visa Issuance - Source

Moscow refutes Western media reports that Russia and the United States in consultations had allegedly prepared a draft document on the restoration of the issuance of visas and the work of embassies, there has been no progress on this issue yet, as Washington is not responding to Moscow's proposals, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

The Washington Post claimed, citing US sources familiar with the situation, that US officials, during a November 17 meeting in Vienna with Russian representatives, entered into a framework agreement on the issuance of visas to employees of the US Embassy in Moscow and agreed to meet again in December to finalize agreements.

"We do not have any common draft, there is nothing that can be called the preparation of such a joint document," the source said.

Moscow has repeatedly conveyed its proposals to Washington on how to normalize the work of diplomatic missions, and not only orally, but "there is no response," he said.

"Their position is the same to insist on their position and seek the fulfillment of their demands, which do not suit us, so we are forced to respond in a mirror manner. Or sometimes not completely reciprocally, but respond in any case and tell them about it," the source explained.

He stressed that US diplomats in Russia will face a similar situation to that faced by Russian embassy officials in the United States, who were asked by Washington to leave the United States because they have been working in the country for three years. Moreover, the source noted, US diplomats will have to leave Russia at the same time as Russian ones, who will be forced to leave the United States.

"But we do not want to follow this path, we must simply freeze everything first, and then return to its original position," he added.