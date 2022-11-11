Russia, US Have No New Channels for Prisoner Exchange Discussions - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Moscow and Washington do not have any new alternative channels for discussing prisoner exchanges, the dialogue is ongoing, the topic is not closed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the Biden administration is following up with Russia on a potential prisoner swap deal involving detained basketball player Brittney Griner and offering an alternative approach to the matter.

"As it was before, so it remains now ” we do not have any special separate channels for working out issues related to the need for a fast release of Russian citizens who received absolutely mind-blowing exorbitant prison terms in the United States, within the framework of certain agreements regarding the fate of American citizens convicted of the most serious crimes under the relevant articles.

There are no separate special channels," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat recalled that the channels have been defined by the presidents of Russia and the United States.

"They are being used. These are not foreign ministry channels, not the Russian Foreign Ministry- US State Department channel. Specifically for this, certain representatives from the two sides remain in contact ” in accordance with a mutually acceptable schedule, in accordance with the priorities that the parties have," Ryabkov said.