UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Held Bilateral Inspections Within New START Framework Last Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:40 AM

Russia, US Held Bilateral Inspections Within New START Framework Last Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia and the United States last week held bilateral inspections within the framework of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

The infographic, published by the outlet, showed that last week, Russian military personnel held four inspections abroad. Two of them took place in the United States in line with New START. The military personnel also visited Hungary within the framework of the 2011 OSCE Vienna Document and held an inspection in Italy in line with the Treaty on Open Skies.

Foreign military personnel visited Russia for inspections, too.

The US military held its inspections in Russia in line with New START, while Italy's military personnel participated in inspections within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document and the United Kingdom visited Russia in line with the Treaty of Open Skies.

Moreover, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) held one inspection on Russia's territory last week, too.

New START was signed in 2010 and is currently the only Russian-US arms control deal.

The treaty expires in 2021 and the United States remains undecided on whether to extend it, while Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is ready for dialogue.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Italy United Kingdom United States Hungary

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

6 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

6 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

6 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

6 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

6 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.