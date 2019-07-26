Russia, US Held Bilateral Inspections Within New START Framework Last Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia and the United States last week held bilateral inspections within the framework of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

The infographic, published by the outlet, showed that last week, Russian military personnel held four inspections abroad. Two of them took place in the United States in line with New START. The military personnel also visited Hungary within the framework of the 2011 OSCE Vienna Document and held an inspection in Italy in line with the Treaty on Open Skies.

Foreign military personnel visited Russia for inspections, too.

The US military held its inspections in Russia in line with New START, while Italy's military personnel participated in inspections within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document and the United Kingdom visited Russia in line with the Treaty of Open Skies.

Moreover, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) held one inspection on Russia's territory last week, too.

New START was signed in 2010 and is currently the only Russian-US arms control deal.

The treaty expires in 2021 and the United States remains undecided on whether to extend it, while Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is ready for dialogue.