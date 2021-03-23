Russia, US Held Space Security Consultations - Foreign Ministry
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:25 PM
Russia and the United States held consultations on space security in a video conference format, both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday
"On March 23, Russian-US consultations on space security issues were held in the format of a video conference. An exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues related to ensuring the security of space activities," the ministry said in a statement.
As a result, "an interest was expressed in continuing the dialogue on this issue," it added.