Russia, US Held Space Security Consultations - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:25 PM

Russia, US Held Space Security Consultations - Foreign Ministry

Russia and the United States held consultations on space security in a video conference format, both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia and the United States held consultations on space security in a video conference format, both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On March 23, Russian-US consultations on space security issues were held in the format of a video conference. An exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues related to ensuring the security of space activities," the ministry said in a statement.

As a result, "an interest was expressed in continuing the dialogue on this issue," it added.

