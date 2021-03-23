Russia, US Held Space Security Consultations - Foreign Ministry

Russia and the United States held consultations on space security in a video conference format, both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia and the United States held consultations on space security in a video conference format, both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On March 23, Russian-US consultations on space security issues were held in the format of a video conference. An exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues related to ensuring the security of space activities," the ministry said in a statement.

As a result, "an interest was expressed in continuing the dialogue on this issue," it added.