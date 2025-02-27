Open Menu

Russia, US Hold Talks In Istanbul On Easing Embassy Curbs

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:34 PM

Russia, US hold talks in Istanbul on easing embassy curbs

Russian and US officials met in Istanbul on Thursday for talks on resolving embassy issues as the two countries aimed to restore ties

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Russian and US officials met in Istanbul on Thursday for talks on resolving embassy issues as the two countries aimed to restore ties.

The talks at the US consul general's residence came after this month's first high-level meeting between the two nuclear powers since the start of Russia's Ukraine offensive.

The talks ended after almost six and a half hours with the departure of the Russian delegates, who did not speak to media outside, an AFP journalist saw.

Neither country has identified the participants, but Russia's state TASS agency said the Russian delegation included "foreign ministry representatives".

US President Donald Trump has sought to reset relations with Moscow since coming to office last month, reaching out to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and initiating high-level talks with Kremlin officials for the first time in over three years.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that restoring ruptured ties with the United States was a "process".

"No one expects decisions to be easy and quick. But with the political will of the two countries, with the willingness to listen and hear each other, we will be able to get through this working process," he said Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on February 18 in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where they agreed to start talks on the Ukraine conflict, without involving Kyiv.

The United States sided with Russia twice Monday in votes at the United Nations, seeking to avoid condemnation of Moscow's offensive against its neighbour launched three years ago.

The talks in Istanbul were aimed at normalising the work of their diplomatic missions, after each expelled embassy staff from the other during former US president Joe Biden's administration.

Turkey, a NATO member, has sought to play a role in negotiations to end hostilities in Ukraine, twice hosting direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in March 2022.

Recent Stories

Experts, politicians express diverse views on crea ..

Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI

37 seconds ago
 Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

13 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

13 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

13 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

11 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

16 minutes ago
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairma ..

Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress

16 minutes ago
 RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

11 minutes ago
 Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festiv ..

Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent

16 minutes ago
 Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket t ..

Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament

11 minutes ago
 Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World