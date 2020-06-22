UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Holding Strategic Security Talks In Vienna - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:06 PM

The Russian-US consultations on strategic stability have started in the Austrian capital of Vienna, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Russian-US consultations on strategic stability have started in the Austrian capital of Vienna, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Monday.

"Austrian Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal greeted the heads of the delegations Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea at Palais Niederosterreich," Lyubinsky wrote on Facebook, also posting photos taken at the site of the negotiations.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to Austrian partners for their hospitality and assistance in organizing the high-stakes talks.

The previous round of the Russian-US strategic consultations was held in Vienna on January 16 before the dialogue was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is expected to be a key topic at the negotiations.

