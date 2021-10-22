Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

Russia and the United States are fulfilling their plans outlined during the summit in Geneva, this is a systemic signal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russia and the United States are fulfilling their plans outlined during the summit in Geneva, this is a systemic signal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The administration from the US side and Russia, on the other hand, are fulfilling their plans and are moving along this path, and there is always a signal of such a systemic nature.

Look, our trade has already grown by 23%, moreover, in many areas. This is an indirect influence, including from our meeting in Geneva," Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

According to the president, "we are on the right path, although, unfortunately, we also see certain regressions: a step forward and two steps back."

"This also happens, but still we are moving according to general agreements," Putin said.