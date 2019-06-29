Russia, US in Dialogue on Syria, Fight Against Terrorism - Putin

(@imziishan)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia and the United States maintain dialogue on Syria and have robust coordination on rooting out residue terrorist forces there, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"We maintain constant dialogue with our US partners. We have strong contacts on the ground where we are coordinating efforts to fight terrorism. There are still hotbeds there," Putin told reporters in Osaka, Japan.