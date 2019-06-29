UrduPoint.com
Russia, US In Dialogue On Syria, Fight Against Terrorism - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:44 PM

Russia, US in Dialogue on Syria, Fight Against Terrorism - Putin

Russia and the United States maintain dialogue on Syria and have robust coordination on rooting out residue terrorist forces there, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia and the United States maintain dialogue on Syria and have robust coordination on rooting out residue terrorist forces there, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"We maintain constant dialogue with our US partners. We have strong contacts on the ground where we are coordinating efforts to fight terrorism. There are still hotbeds there," Putin told reporters in Osaka, Japan.

