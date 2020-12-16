Moscow and Washington are negotiating potential exchange of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, for Russia's Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout, who are serving sentences in the US, Whelan's lawyer told Sputnik on Wednesday, noting that there are some other "candidates" for the exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Moscow and Washington are negotiating potential exchange of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, for Russia's Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout, who are serving sentences in the US, Whelan's lawyer told Sputnik on Wednesday, noting that there are some other "candidates" for the exchange.

"Negotiations are ongoing, the issue is under consideration. There are some other candidates, not only Yaroshenko and Bout," Vladimir Zherebenkov said.

According to the lawyer, the exchange was impossible ahead of the US election, as President Donald Trump tried to "keep his distance" from everything related to Russia.

Zherebenkov expressed the belief that progress would be seen under US President-elect Joe Biden.

"The problem is being solved and will be solved," the lawyer said.

In the meantime, Russia's foreign ministry refutes reports about negotiations on exchanging Whelan. However, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova has expressed the belief that there are some talks, but the matter is "kept confidential."