Russia, US Intend to Demand Extradition of Russian Kislitsin From Kazakhstan - Astana

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Russia and the United States have confirmed their intention to demand from Kazakhstan the extradition of Nikita Kislitsin, an employee of global cybersecurity firm F.A.C.C.T, detained in Alma-Ata, the head of the international legal Cooperation service of the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office, Nurdaulet Suindikov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Regarding the detention of Russian citizen Nikita Igorevich Kislitsin in Almaty, we inform you that the intention to demand his extradition was confirmed by the United States and Russia.

As of today, the Russian side's extradition request is under consideration. The request has not yet been received from the US," Suindikov said.

Kislitsin did not apply for asylum, the official added.

"The Prosecutor General's Office will consider the possibility of extradition of Kislitsin in accordance with the requirements of international treaties and national legislation," the official concluded.