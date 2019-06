Russia-US-Israel Security Talks to Focus Mainly on Syria - Russian Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday that the upcoming Russia-US-Israel security talks in Jerusalem would focus mainly on Syria

Patrushev is set to hold talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat in Jerusalem from June 24-25.

"The main topic that has been indicated is the Syrian crisis settlement. We will certainly discuss topics that are related to this process. I'm currently not ready to make forecasts about any results," Patrushev told reporters.