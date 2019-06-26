UrduPoint.com
Russia-US-Israel Security Talks To Lay Foundation For Putin-Trump Meeting At G20 - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov voiced the belief on Wednesday that the recent meeting of Russian, US and Israeli security councils heads would lay the foundation for possible talks that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, could hold on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat held their first meeting on Tuesday in Jerusalem to discuss Syria and other security issues.

"It obviously did. There can be no other opinion on the matter. It was a very deep and substantive discussion of all the topics. I am sure that, taking the upcoming top-level contact [between Putin and Trump] into consideration, it will lay the foundation for further discussions at the level of leaders," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked if the meeting had contributed to easing regional tensions.

