Russia, US, Israel Will Not Sign Deals During Trilateral Security Talks - Envoy on Syria

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The upcoming meeting between the national security council heads of Russia , the United States and Israel will not include any agreements being signed behind the backs of the powers' allies, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat will exchange opinions on stabilizing the situation in the middle East, including in Iran, during their talks in Jerusalem between June 24-26. Some media outlets have reported on a possible deal being stricken between the three powers that would make Russia use its influence to push Iran out of Syria in exchange for the US and Europe lifting some of their sanctions against Moscow.

"Media reports on [the three countries'] alleged intentions to sign some sort of deal are not true ... We may address the topic of Iran, but we will not be negotiating any separate deals behind the backs of our allies," Lavrentyev said during an official visit as part of a delegation to Lebanon.

The envoy added that the trilateral talks will touch on the subject of the three powers' continued fight against terrorism and the prevention of its spreading throughout the Middle East region.

The trilateral talks were first proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February during a meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin.