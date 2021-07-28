UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Launched Constructive Expert Dialogue On Syria Following Geneva Summit- Antonov

Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Russia, US Launched Constructive Expert Dialogue on Syria Following Geneva Summit- Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia and the United States have begun a constructive expert dialogue on Syria after the Geneva meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"Syrian issues were discussed by the presidents during the June summit in Geneva.

Following the meeting, a constructive dialogue was started at the expert level. Both of our countries recognize the importance of maintaining the uninterrupted operation of communication channels within the framework of the deconflicting mechanism, thus avoiding unnecessary incidents between the military in the [Syrian] Arab Republic. It was also possible to find a compromise solution on the cross-border mechanism of humanitarian assistance in Syria in the UN Security Council," Antonov said.

More Stories From World

