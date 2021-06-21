Russia, US Launching Contacts to Normalize Embassies' Operation - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russia and the United States are launching contacts to normalize the operation of embassies, they now have to discuss working groups' format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said on Monday.

"As for the contacts ... We all saw yesterday that our ambassador arrived in Washington, this effort will now be launched, and we will agree on formats, on the working groups creation, which Russian Federation President [Vladimir Putin] mentioned," Ivanov told reporters.