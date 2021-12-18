UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Leaving Open Skies Treaty Reduces Its Zone Of Application By 80% - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:25 PM

Russia, US Leaving Open Skies Treaty Reduces Its Zone of Application by 80% - Moscow

The effectiveness of the Open Skies Treaty will dramatically decrease, as the zone of its application will shrink by about 80% now that Russia and the US left the deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The effectiveness of the Open Skies Treaty will dramatically decrease, as the zone of its application will shrink by about 80% now that Russia and the US left the deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russia withdrew from the treaty designed as an instrument to strengthen the global trust and security after the US decided to quit the deal in November 2020.

"We respect the choice of the countries remaining in the (Open Skies) Treaty to continue its implementation. We wish them a constructive and fruitful joint work. But it is already evident that without the participation of the US and our country, the effectiveness of the treaty will drastically decrease; the zone of its application will shrink approximately by 80%, and the number of open skies missions planned for 2022 will decline dramatically," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry added the responsibility for ruining the treaty lies with the initiator of the withdrawal, the United States.

The ministry said that the decision on joining the treaty back in 1992 was not made easily.

"However, we decided to do it for the sake of strengthening of the international security. One of the telling arguments was participation of the US in the deal, who spoke for transparency in the military field, but was not rushing to open its territory to use trust measures. Decades of fruitful functioning of the treaty proved that it served as a good tool of trust and safety strengthening, created additional opportunities for an objective and unbiased assessment of the military potential and activities of member countries," the ministry said.

After the US withdrawal from the treaty, Moscow said that the agreement stopped being useful, as there was no guarantee that the US allies staying in the deal would not share the details of observation flights with the US.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States November 2020 From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Police for ensuring security to general public dur ..

Police for ensuring security to general public during LG Polls

5 minutes ago
 Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

5 minutes ago
 9 corona patients under treatment in Lady Reading ..

9 corona patients under treatment in Lady Reading Hospital

5 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines typhoon passes 30

Death toll from Philippines typhoon passes 30

5 minutes ago
 German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's ..

German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

7 minutes ago
 Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DE ..

Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DEO

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.