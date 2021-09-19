Russia, US Made First Steps Toward Cybersecurity Cooperation - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Russia and the United States have made the first steps toward information technology cooperation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"The first real, tangible steps in that direction have been made, and there are concrete, small results.

But most of the work is yet to be done," Antonov told journalists.

"So far, our US colleagues are trying to concentrate on the issue of cybersecurity in the context of blackmail," Antonov stated, adding that "the issue exists and it is about the need for cooperation between countries and learning about where these attacks come from and who commits them."