Russia, US Maintain Approximate Parity In Development Of Nuclear Defense Complex - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia, US Maintain Approximate Parity in Development of Nuclear Defense Complex - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 14 (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States maintain approximate parity when it comes to the development of nuclear defense complex, both in terms of carriers and number of warheads, but Moscow leads in promising technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin told Rossiya 1 tv channel that when the Soviet Union dissolved, the countries that believed that they won the Cold War tried to "reshape the world" to their benefit.

"We really did a lot [to strengthen Russia]. And in the field of developing the nuclear defense complex, we maintain approximate parity with the United States both in terms of carriers and the number of warheads, but nevertheless, we are certainly leaders in our promising technologies," Putin said.

