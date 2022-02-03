UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Maintain Contact On Cybersecurity, Effectiveness Depends On Actions - Envoy

February 03, 2022

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Cybersecurity, Effectiveness Depends on Actions - Envoy

Russia and the United States maintain contact on cybersecurity issues, Moscow proceeds from the fact that their effectiveness will be ensured 'as soon as,' Andrey Krutskikh, the Russian special presidential representative for international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia and the United States maintain contact on cybersecurity issues, Moscow proceeds from the fact that their effectiveness will be ensured 'as soon as,' Andrey Krutskikh, the Russian special presidential representative for international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, told Sputnik.

"Contacts are being maintained, contacts on behalf of the presidents are being maintained. The algorithm of these contacts has been discussed. We proceed from the fact that the effectiveness will be ensured 'as soon as,'" he said.

