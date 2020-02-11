Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalating Tensions - Ryabkov

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russia and the United States maintain contact on the situation in Syria's Idlib amid the escalating tensions there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday, soon after Turkey said five of its soldiers had been killed in a shelling of their observation post in Idlib by the Syrian army.

"Yes, we maintain [contact]. No one has rejected this. I can say with certainty that a range of problems emerging 'on the ground' have been solved satisfactorily, largely thanks to the military contacts at different levels. We hope this practice will continue," Ryabkov said.

"And such topics are not neglected as well," Ryabkov added, when asked whether Russia and the US were discussing the new developments in Idlib.

