UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Maintain Contacts On Prisoners Swap Via Security Services - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia, US Maintain Contacts on Prisoners Swap Via Security Services - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia is continuing contacts with Washington on the issue of a prisoner swap via law enforcement agencies and security services, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The contacts are being held via the law enforcement agencies and security services ...

The foreign ministry carries out external interaction, but, unfortunately, we have not seen any desire from the United States to tackle the specific issues of people," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show.

The spokeswoman also said that Moscow and Washington continued "spot contacts" on the problems, which necessarily require solution.

In late October, Zakharova said that Moscow remains open for dialogue with Washington on de-escalation, strategic stability and risks reduction measures, including the arms control tools.

Related Topics

Prisoner Moscow Russia Washington United States October From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

36 seconds ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

35 minutes ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

53 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

54 minutes ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.