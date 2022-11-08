Russia, US Maintain Contacts on Prisoners Swap Via Security Services - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia is continuing contacts with Washington on the issue of a prisoner swap via law enforcement agencies and security services, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The contacts are being held via the law enforcement agencies and security services ...

The foreign ministry carries out external interaction, but, unfortunately, we have not seen any desire from the United States to tackle the specific issues of people," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show.

The spokeswoman also said that Moscow and Washington continued "spot contacts" on the problems, which necessarily require solution.

In late October, Zakharova said that Moscow remains open for dialogue with Washington on de-escalation, strategic stability and risks reduction measures, including the arms control tools.