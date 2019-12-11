Russia, US Maintain Dialogue on Libyan Crisis Settlement - Bogdanov

Moscow and Washington are engaged in a constant dialogue on the Libyan crisis settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Moscow and Washington are engaged in a constant dialogue on the Libyan crisis settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Together with our American partners we are participating in the Berlin format.

Yesterday, there was a meeting of senior officials, the American delegation and other officials from the State Department are there, and we, of course, communicate. There were also bilateral contacts, exchanges of views, as well as multilateral format contacts, including with the UN special envoy on Libya [Ghassan Salame]," Bogdanov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, following talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, that both countries share common interest in a closer dialogue on the Libyan crisis settlement.