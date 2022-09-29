Russia, US Maintain Dialogue on Resuming Inspections Under New START Treaty - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Moscow and Washington are engaged in a dialogue on resuming inspections under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) treaty and holding a face-to-face meeting of the consultative commission, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Inspections were suspended in early 2020 by mutual agreement between Russia and the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, the diplomat recalled.

"The issue of its resumption, of course, is being considered, a dialogue is being conducted through the appropriate channels on how the parties could return to the full implementation of the treaty in this part of its control mechanism," Zakharova said at a briefing, adding that the possibility of holding a face-to-face session of the consultative commission is being studied.