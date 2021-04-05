UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Maintain Dialogue On Ukraine - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia, US Maintain Dialogue on Ukraine - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia and the United States maintain high-level dialogue on Ukraine, Moscow has assured Washington that the claims about Russia's destabilization in Ukraine's south-east are groundless, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We maintain contact with the Americans, at the high level," Ryabkov said.

According to the diplomat, the US expressed its concerns to Russia, and "we said the concerns are baseless."

"And they should focus not on what Russia allegedly does, but on the unacceptable behavior of Kiev, which not just fails to implement the Minsk set of measures, but even denies the agreements in a manner that becomes more and more provocative. If our US colleagues focus on that, this would really facilitate stabilization," Ryabkov added.

