SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Moscow and Washington maintain good working contacts on the climate agenda, Russia's special presidential representative for climate, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This is in good working order, there are some favorable points for our country, but there are also some inconvenient moments," Edelgeriyev, said on the sidelines of the Valdai forum in Sochi.