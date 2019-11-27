Russia, US Maintain Professional Dialogue for Preventing Incidents in Syria -Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russia and the United States maintain professional dialogue for preventing potential incidents in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"There is a channel of the Russian and the US military, this channel operates professionally and ensures mitigation of risks of some unintended incidents," Lavrov said in his address at the Diplomatic academy of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

"We do not want extra problems for the Syrian people, and we do not want our servicemen, working there at the request of the legitimate [Syrian] government and assisting the terror fight, to face any threat," the Russian foreign minister added.