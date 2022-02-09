UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Maintain 'Silent' Diplomatic Contacts On Security Issues - Ambassador

Russia and the United States maintain "silent" diplomatic contacts on security issues which Moscow deems important not only in terms of the Ukraine crisis or European security, but international order, Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday

"We have not stopped contacts (with the US). We are in constant contact. We just assume and prefer to talk in silence, without advertising, without attracting the attention of media. We need not just an event - a meeting, a conversation - we need a specific result," Antonov said during a wreath-laying ceremony on the eve of Diplomats' Day.

"The attempts here by colleagues in Washington to reduce the whole issue (of security guarantees) to Ukraine are absolutely wrong. We're not talking about that. We are not even talking about European security. We are talking about international order."

In late 2021, Moscow published its security suggestions for the US and NATO as tensions rose around Ukraine. It requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. In January, Washington and NATO sent their written confidential responses to Moscow. Russia has said that the West's replies ignored its fundamental concerns and demands, but promised to carefully review them.

