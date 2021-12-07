UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Make Progress On Bilateral Issues In Recent Days - US Embassy

Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:08 PM

Washington and Moscow have made progress on bilateral issues in recent days, and the United States hopes to continue moving in this direction, the US embassy in Moscow told Ria Novosti on Tuesday

"As we have said, diplomacy is the only responsible way to resolve this potential crisis we face with Russia. We need to have open channels of communication particularly during times of heightened tension ... We have made progress in recent days on bilateral issues and hope to continue to move in that direction," Jason P. Rebholz, the embassy's spokesman, said.

The spokesman added that the US has informed Russia that its diplomats "will be subject to three-year assignments".

"The diplomats (Russian) Ambassador (to US Anatoly) Antonov references will have been in the United States three years or more and have been informed that they will need to depart when their assignments end. The United States approach creates greater parity in our diplomatic missions as both will rotate staff with similar frequency," Rebholz added.

The spokesman added that the departure of diplomats "is not an expulsion" and Moscow has been informed that "it can replace those who are departing by assigning other members of its diplomatic corps to the positions."

