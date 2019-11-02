Russia, US Managed to Resume Dialogue on Counterterrorism - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russia and the United States have been able to resume consultations on the fight against terrorism, and establish a deconflicting channel on military actions in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"What is left of [relations with] the United States besides the above mentioned problems? We managed to resume consultations on counter-terrorism. There is some kind of a channel for the so-called deconflicting in Syria between our militaries," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television aired on Friday.

He added that "there is also a dialogue between diplomats on how we could jointly contribute to a Syrian settlement."