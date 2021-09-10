UrduPoint.com

Russia, US May Develop Several Documents On Strategic Stability - Foreign Ministry

Fri 10th September 2021

Russia, US May Develop Several Documents on Strategic Stability - Foreign Ministry

Russia and the United States may develop several legally and politically binding documents on strategic stability, however, it is possible that a number of documents may be executive agreements that do not imply ratification, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russia and the United States may develop several legally and politically binding documents on strategic stability, however, it is possible that a number of documents may be executive agreements that do not imply ratification, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I'm talking about the development of a legally binding document, perhaps not one, but several texts. Both legally and politically binding, if such an option is considered more preferable by both parties," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

He explained that Moscow was serious about US signals that there could be and most likely would be problems with the ratification of a hypothetical new treaty.

"And such ratification will be required, as soon as this hypothetical treaty deals with issues of arms control and US national security, and ours, of course, too," the deputy minister added.

"Ideally, naturally, we would like to conclude all our agreements with the United States in the most binding that is, legally binding form. But on a number of issues, I admit that the best way may be to conclude executive agreements that do not require ratification, or achieving certain political understanding. We previously had the experience of concluding such documents in various fields, and they worked," Ryabkov stressed.

