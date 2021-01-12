Russia, US May Discuss New Parties to Arms Control Deals After New START Extended - Envoy

Moscow and Washington could talk about including new participants into arms control agreements after the extension of the New Start Treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday

"After the New START extension, we could also discuss how to possibly involve new participants into arms control agreements," Antonov said. "At the same time, Russia considers unjustified any attempts to put international pressure on countries in order to force them to participate in an arms control regime."