UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US May Discuss New Parties To Arms Control Deals After New START Extended - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Russia, US May Discuss New Parties to Arms Control Deals After New START Extended - Envoy

Moscow and Washington could talk about including new participants into arms control agreements after the extension of the New Start Treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Moscow and Washington could talk about including new participants into arms control agreements after the extension of the New Start Treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"After the New START extension, we could also discuss how to possibly involve new participants into arms control agreements," Antonov said. "At the same time, Russia considers unjustified any attempts to put international pressure on countries in order to force them to participate in an arms control regime."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Same United States

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation in Malaysia

1 second ago

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

15 minutes ago

PPP portraying itself to be a champion of democrac ..

5 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case ..

6 seconds ago

US-Russia Arms Control Would Include Missile Defen ..

8 seconds ago

Russian Cosmonauts Receive Sputnik V Shots Ahead o ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.