Russia, US May Hold New Counter-Terror Consultations in Late December - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) New consultations of Russian and US experts on counter-terrorism may take place at the end of December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told reporters Tuesday.

"I think [this will happen] at the end [of the year], December, something like that," Syromolotov said when asked about the dates for the next consultations.