UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US May Hold New Counter-Terror Consultations In Late December - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:12 PM

Russia, US May Hold New Counter-Terror Consultations in Late December - Foreign Ministry

New consultations of Russian and US experts on counter-terrorism may take place at the end of December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told reporters Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) New consultations of Russian and US experts on counter-terrorism may take place at the end of December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told reporters Tuesday.

"I think [this will happen] at the end [of the year], December, something like that," Syromolotov said when asked about the dates for the next consultations.

Related Topics

Russia May December

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence about her relationshi ..

9 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended for 12- ..

3 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) gears up ant ..

14 seconds ago

Govt provided full cost of sugarcane to farmers: R ..

15 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Accuses Turkey of ..

17 seconds ago

House gutted in Faisalabad

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.