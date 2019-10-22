- Home
- Russia, US May Hold New Counter-Terror Consultations in Late December - Foreign Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:12 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) New consultations of Russian and US experts on counter-terrorism may take place at the end of December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told reporters Tuesday.
"I think [this will happen] at the end [of the year], December, something like that," Syromolotov said when asked about the dates for the next consultations.