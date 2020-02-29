UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Military Chiefs Discuss Deconfliction Efforts In Syria - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:20 AM

Russia, US Military Chiefs Discuss Deconfliction Efforts in Syria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United States' and Russia's chiefs of staff Mark Milley and Valery Gerasimov discussed over the telephone efforts at deconfliction in Syria amid increased fighting in that country's northwestern province of Idlib, US Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson DeDe Halfhill said in a statement.

"The two military leaders exchanged their views on deconfliction efforts in Syria as well as other issues of mutual concern," Halfhill said in the statement on Friday.

However, Milley and Gerasimov agreed not to disclose the specific details of their conversation, the statement added.

The situation in Idlib escalated on Thursday after fighters of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia) launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces who returned fire.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish military, who should not have been there, also came under attack. As a result, 33 soldiers of the Turkish army were killed, and more than 30 were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Army Syria Russia Idlib United States Government

Recent Stories

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

52 minutes ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

2 hours ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

2 hours ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

2 hours ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

2 hours ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.