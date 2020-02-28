Russia, US Military Chiefs Discuss Escalation in Syria in Phone Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov discussed the situation in Syria with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley during phone talks on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria and other issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.