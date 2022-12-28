UrduPoint.com

Russia, US Military Hold Contacts, But No Real Moscow-Washington Dialogue Exists - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Russia ans US military maintain contacts, but there is no proper channel of dialogue between Moscow and Washington at the moment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We don't have a dialogue channel.

The US military says that from time to time (Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark) Milley calls (Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery) Gerasimov. (US Defense Secretary Lloyd) Austin communicated with (Russian Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu a couple of times during this time. It's good, it's useful. But everything is limited to the fact that you need to be more careful. That's it, in general," Lavrov said on the air or Russian broadcaster Channel One.

