Russia-US Must Communicate to Prevent Confrontation That Could Escalate - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) It is vital to maintain channels of communication between Russia and the United States in order to prevent a confrontation that could further worsen and have unpredictable consequences, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"Face-to-face conversations with representatives of the White House are extremely rare," Antonov said. "Episodic high-level telephone conversations occur including through the ministries of defense. It is important to maintain communications to prevent a confrontation that could escalate with unpredictable consequences."