Russia, US Must Cooperate on Mutual Interest Areas, Especially Strategic Stability -Lavrov

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The leaders of Russia and the United States must cooperate on the areas of mutual interest, especially strategic stability issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"If I correctly understand the communication between our leaders, they agree that we must cooperate in the areas of mutual interest and where we can gain a positive outcome, for example on conflict situations, but - most importantly - on strategic stability issues," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that he would discuss North Korea, Iran nuclear deal and the situation in Afghanistan with Blinken in Reykjavik.