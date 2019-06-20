UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Must Maintain Dialogue Despite Different Approach To Solution Of Issues - Putin

Russia, US Must Maintain Dialogue Despite Different Approach to Solution of Issues - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the United States and Russia have their own views on how certain issues should being resolved, but it is impossible to find a consensus without dialogue.

"They [the Americans] have their own vision of how certain issues should be resolved, we have our own. But it is impossible to find consensus without a dialogue," Putin said in an interview with Russia's NTV television.

More Stories From World

