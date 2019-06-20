Russia, US Must Maintain Dialogue Despite Different Approach to Solution of Issues - Putin

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:51 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the United States and Russia have their own views on how certain issues should being resolved, but it is impossible to find a consensus without dialogue
"They [the Americans] have their own vision of how certain issues should be resolved, we have our own. But it is impossible to find consensus without a dialogue," Putin said in an interview with Russia's NTV television.