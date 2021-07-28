Russia, US Must Shift Arms Control Talks to Substantive Working Groups - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The dialogue between Russia and the United States on arms control matters will need to shift to substantive talks in different working groups after a certain point, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"At their June meeting in Geneva, the Russian and US presidents agreed to start such a dialogue. The first orientation meeting on July 28 in an interdepartmental format is devoted to discussing general issues of maintaining and strengthening strategic stability and the prospects for arms control," Antonov said.

"At a certain stage, the division of substantive discussions into working groups will become uncontested. This focused approach has been used repeatedly in strategic stability consultations in the past. It has proven to be effective in situations where the parties need to discuss a wide range of issues - and not superficially, but with an analysis of specific - often technical - details."