Russia, US Must Start 'Serious' Talks on Short, Medium-Range Missile Deployment-Ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia and the United States must start serious talks on the issue of the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the bilateral Fort Ross Dialogue forum.

"If the United States deploys such missiles close to our country, we will be forced to defend our country ... It is time for us to gather in Geneva, or in Moscow, or Washington and to approach this issue very seriously," Antonov stressed on Sunday.