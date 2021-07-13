UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Must Work To Prevent Armed Conflicts Due To Threat Of Escalation - Antonov

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:10 AM

Russia, US Must Work to Prevent Armed Conflicts Due to Threat of Escalation - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia and the United States must do everything to prevent armed conflicts between the two countries, as they could potentially escalate to the nuclear level, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said.

"We think that it is necessary to do everything possible to prevent any kind of armed conflict between our countries, which inevitably could escalate up to the nuclear level," Antonov told Russian-speaking students of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

