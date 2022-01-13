UrduPoint.com

Russia-US-NATO Negotiations Business-Like - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 13, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Russia-US-NATO Negotiations Business-Like - Lavrov

Russia's negotiations with the United States and NATO this week were business-like despite the West's position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia's negotiations with the United States and NATO this week were business-like despite the West's position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I can confirm what we said - the negotiations were business-like.

Such a position of the West is quite tough, arrogant somewhere, uncompromising, it was nevertheless stated calmly, in a businesslike manner, which allows us to count on the prospect of comprehending the negotiations in Washington," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One Russia.

Russia's top diplomat also said that negotiations on security guarantees showed the seriousness of confrontation on the world stage.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Washington United States Top

Recent Stories

EU blocks mega-merger of South Korean shipbuilders ..

EU blocks mega-merger of South Korean shipbuilders Daewoo and Hyundai

12 seconds ago
 Consulate General of Germany in Almaty Partially R ..

Consulate General of Germany in Almaty Partially Resumed Operations - Foreign Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 Relatives of Victims of January 1991 Unrest in Lit ..

Relatives of Victims of January 1991 Unrest in Lithuania Sue Gorbachev - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Congo's Chief of Land Forces calls on Air Chief

Congo's Chief of Land Forces calls on Air Chief

10 minutes ago
 ICCI for economic empowerment of women to achieve ..

ICCI for economic empowerment of women to achieve inclusive growth

10 minutes ago
 Wildlife Deptt sends team to verify reports about ..

Wildlife Deptt sends team to verify reports about sighting of wild boar in Pesha ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.