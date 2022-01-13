Russia-US-NATO Negotiations Business-Like - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia's negotiations with the United States and NATO this week were business-like despite the West's position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I can confirm what we said - the negotiations were business-like.

Such a position of the West is quite tough, arrogant somewhere, uncompromising, it was nevertheless stated calmly, in a businesslike manner, which allows us to count on the prospect of comprehending the negotiations in Washington," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One Russia.

Russia's top diplomat also said that negotiations on security guarantees showed the seriousness of confrontation on the world stage.