UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Need To Negotiate Nuclear Arms Reduction, Adjust Military Doctrines - Gorbachev

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:48 PM

Russia, US Need to Negotiate Nuclear Arms Reduction, Adjust Military Doctrines - Gorbachev

Extension of the Russian-US New START treaty, which expires in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Extension of the Russian-US New START treaty, which expires in February, should be only the first step; as Moscow and Washington need to reach agreement on further arms reduction, get other nuclear powers engaged in negotiations, and adjust military doctrines toward no-first-use of nuclear weapons, ex-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev told Sputnik in an interview.

Gorbachev recalled he had held many meetings with US President-elect Joe Biden. According to the former Soviet leader, when Biden was a senator he supported all the Russian-US agreements on nuclear disarmament, while in the capacity of the vice president he backed the New START, which was signed by then-US President Barack Obama and then-Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev back in 2010.

"During the election campaign, he [Biden] said that the agreement should be extended. However, I believe this is only the first step. We need to agree on further reduction. We need to negotiate and adjust military doctrines � notably, toward no-fist-use of nuclear weapons, not just lowering the threshold for its use, like it happens now," Gorbachev explained.

After that it would be necessary to involve other nuclear powers into the negotiations, according to Gorbachev.

"This is a very big and difficult agenda. If the United States and Russia really get started on this, that will be beneficial both for them and all the others," Gorbachev went on to say.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear United States February All Agreement

Recent Stories

Gear up Lahore for the exciting #TECNOPhotoWalk co ..

4 minutes ago

NEPRA notifies Rs 1.6 per unit increase for Oct, N ..

38 seconds ago

Gunmen Kill 6 National Park Rangers in DR Congo

40 seconds ago

Lok Virsa, Embassy of Iran to collobrate for promo ..

41 seconds ago

UN chief urges climate action, pandemic response a ..

43 seconds ago

Guterres Plans to Seek Second Term as UN Secretary ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.