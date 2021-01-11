Russia, US Need to Negotiate Nuclear Arms Reduction, Adjust Military Doctrines - Gorbachev

Extension of the Russian-US New START treaty, which expires in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Extension of the Russian-US New START treaty, which expires in February, should be only the first step; as Moscow and Washington need to reach agreement on further arms reduction, get other nuclear powers engaged in negotiations, and adjust military doctrines toward no-first-use of nuclear weapons, ex-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev told Sputnik in an interview.

Gorbachev recalled he had held many meetings with US President-elect Joe Biden. According to the former Soviet leader, when Biden was a senator he supported all the Russian-US agreements on nuclear disarmament, while in the capacity of the vice president he backed the New START, which was signed by then-US President Barack Obama and then-Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev back in 2010.

"During the election campaign, he [Biden] said that the agreement should be extended. However, I believe this is only the first step. We need to agree on further reduction. We need to negotiate and adjust military doctrines � notably, toward no-fist-use of nuclear weapons, not just lowering the threshold for its use, like it happens now," Gorbachev explained.

After that it would be necessary to involve other nuclear powers into the negotiations, according to Gorbachev.

"This is a very big and difficult agenda. If the United States and Russia really get started on this, that will be beneficial both for them and all the others," Gorbachev went on to say.