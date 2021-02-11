UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Negotiating Schedule Of Checks For Extended New START - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:58 PM

Russia, US Negotiating Schedule of Checks for Extended New START - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia and the United States have begun negotiating a schedule of checks and consultations that are part of the extended New Start deal on arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

"As for inspections, they have to be renewed, we are now working on it.

We are launching a procedure, which involves different agencies, to restore all of that," Ryabkov told a press conference, which was held at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

Russia does not know yet the full stance of the new US administration on arms control issues, but welcomes "the statement that the extension of the New START should become the beginning of future cooperation on this matter," Ryabkov said.

