Russia-US New Higher Level Contacts Possible After START Meeting in Cairo - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that he does not rule out new contacts with the United States at a higher level after the meeting in Cairo on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

"If the US shows interest and readiness for this, we will not object," Ryabkov told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, Ryabkov announced that a meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START will be held in Cairo from November 29 to December 6.