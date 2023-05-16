Russia, US Not Discussing Sanctions Against Moscow - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Russia and the United States are not discussing sanctions against Moscow as part of a deal on prisoner swap, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Last week, CNN reported that the United States is reaching out to countries that have detained alleged Russian spies as part of Washington's effort to secure a prisoner swap for US nationals Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich.

The US is also considering cutting down on some of the sanctions imposed on Russia as part of an effort to secure a prisoner swap, according to the broadcaster.

"We do not discuss the issues of the US sanctions policy for reasons of principle ... There is no subject for discussion here at all," Ryabkov told reporters, calling the reports "a rhetoric decoy."