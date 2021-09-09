Russia, US Not Yet Agreed on Creation of Working Groups on Strategic Stability - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russia and the United States have not yet agreed on the creation of working groups on strategic stability and their mandate, the discussion is underway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We haven't agreed yet which groups would be created and with what mandate. This is a rather complicated question, although not the main one. In this case, both the pace of progress and the chances of achieving the desired result will largely depend on the thematic coverage of the working groups," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"The Americans also understand this very well and pay significant attention to this aspect. I don't think we will be able to announce something in this regard before the face-to-face meeting in the last days of September, although, probably, we should strive for this," Ryabkov added.

The previous Russia-US meeting on strategic stability was held in Geneva in July. The parties agreed to hold a new round of consultations in late September.