Russia, US Not Yet in Talks on Personal Meeting Between Lavrov, Blinken - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Moscow and Washington are not yet discussing a potential personal meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"We are not yet in talks on personal meetings between the two ministers," Zakharova said, as aired by the Echo of Moscow radio station.